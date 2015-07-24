AbbVie Q2 misses estimates; stock down over 4%

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) on Friday posted second quarter results that fell short of estimates on slower than expected sales growth for its top-selling drug Humira.

The company posted profit of $1.37 billion, up over 13% from a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 83 cents from 68 cents year on year. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

Excluding special items, earnings per share were up at $1.08 against 82 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 11% to $5.48 billion. The US-based firm said sales were impacted by 8.3% from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. This was also shy of Wall Street expectations, with five analysts surveyed by Zacks expecting $5.6 billion.