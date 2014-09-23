MMIP formally established to boost medicines manufacturing in the UK

A new Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership (MMIP) has been jointly established by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and the BioIndustry Association (BIA).

This partnership will bring the biopharmaceutical industry together to work towards a common goal of creating an attractive and innovation-driven environment to ensure UK competitiveness in medicines manufacturing. Organizations involved in the partnership include generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523), Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), the Knowledge Transfer Network, Oxford BioMedica (LSE: OXB) and Pfizer (NYSE: FE).



The MMIP Steering Group will be led by Ian McCubbin, GlaxoSmithKline senior vice president for the North America, Japan and Global Pharma Supply Chain. The initial work will be focused around industry needs across a number of priority areas including the technology, fiscal, regulatory and skills environments, as well as the promotion overseas of the UK’s strengths in medicines manufacturing.

As an immediate first step, the MMIP is jointly resourcing a team with the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) to help the sector more effectively navigate and draw on public investments and funding mechanisms which are already in place to drive UK competitiveness in medicines manufacturing.



Aims to ensure UK’s global leader in medicines manufacturing