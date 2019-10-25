Sino-European medicines agencies discuss regulations

The Amsterdam headquarters of the European Medicines Agency hosted an important meeting between European and Chinese medicines regulators on Friday.

The visit took place in the context of the ongoing EU-China regulatory dialogue on pharmaceuticals. Topics for discussion between EMA executive director Guido Rasi, Andrzej Rys, director responsible for Health Systems, Medical Products and Innovation at the Directorate-General for Health and Food safety (DG Sante) and a delegation led by Chen Shifei, Deputy Commissioner of the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Topics discussed included Good Manufacturing (GMP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and the Commission’s strategic approach to pharmaceuticals in the environment.