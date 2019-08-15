Stada Arz posts strong 1st-half sales and earnings growth

German generics major Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has continued to deliver significant growth by generating strong first-half 2019 results, with the company’s shares gaining 1.08% at 83.90 euros by close of trading on Wednesday.
Stada said consolidated sales increased 11% in the first-half year to 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion). Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITD) increased 7% to 278 million euros in the reporting period. EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects – especially restructuring expenses – increased 13% to 295 million euros.
According to chief executive Peter Goldschmidt: “It is particularly pleasing that Stada is growing strongly in both our core segments – brands /OTC and generics (including specialty pharmaceuticals).”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze