Stada Arz posts strong 1st-half sales and earnings growth

German generics major Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has continued to deliver significant growth by generating strong first-half 2019 results, with the company’s shares gaining 1.08% at 83.90 euros by close of trading on Wednesday.

Stada said consolidated sales increased 11% in the first-half year to 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion). Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITD) increased 7% to 278 million euros in the reporting period. EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects – especially restructuring expenses – increased 13% to 295 million euros.

According to chief executive Peter Goldschmidt: “It is particularly pleasing that Stada is growing strongly in both our core segments – brands /OTC and generics (including specialty pharmaceuticals).”