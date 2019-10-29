Saturday 23 November 2024

Germany's Stada Arz to transfer production of four drugs to Russia

29 October 2019
German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) will start the production of at least four of its drugs at the facilities of its Russian subsidiary Nizhpharm in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod in 2021, according to recent statements made by Deputy General Director of STADA CIS Ivan Glushkov, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to him, the production of these drugs will be transferred from the Serbian plant of the company, while the list of such drugs includes Hepathrombin H, Febricet, Panlax and Povidon Jod.

Mr Glushkov comments: “The company decided to transfer the production of some of its semi-solid suppositories from its East European sites to the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. The Russian Nizhpharm already specializes on the production of soft dosage form, so the cost of the production of the newly-transferred drugs will be significantly lower in Russia.”

