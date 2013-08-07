Strategic alliance for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing in China

Taiwanese active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) maker ScinoPharm (Changshu) Pharmaceuticals (TSE: 1789.TW) and China-based Sundia MediTech Company have entered into a strategic alliance to seek more opportunities for collaboration on contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) in mainland China and to tap into this large and growing business potential.
Jo Shen, chief executive of ScinoPharm Taiwan and chairman of ScinoPharm Changshu, stated: "Resources from our Changshu site in Jiangsu province, China, and the Shanghai-based CRO company Sundia will be combined to establish a robust collaboration with single-source solutions to address the increasing number of multinational companies shifting their drug development research and clinical trials in China."
"Sundia has established long-standing and strong relationships with a number of big pharmaceuticals and small/ medium-sized biotech companies from the USA, Europe, Japan and South Korea in the fields of chemistry, biology, preclinical formulation and API manufacture, helping our clients and partners to bring drugs to the market efficiently," said Chen Chen, Sundia's CEO.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze