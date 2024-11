ScinoPharm is a Taiwan-based process research and development and API manufacturing service provider to the global pharma industry. It offers a portfolio of services from custom sythesis for early phase pharmaceutical activities to brand companies as well as APIs for the generics industry.

In July 2014, ScinoPharm announced the retirement of its chief executive Jo Shen, and his replacement by Yung-Fa Chen.