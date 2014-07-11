ScinoPharm chief exec Jo Shen to retire and be replaced by Yung-Fa Chen

Taiwan-based pharmaceutical company ScinoPharm (TWSE: 1789) says that its president and chief executive will retire at the end of July after 17 years of service. He will be succeeded by Dr Yung-Fa (Fred) Chen, who is currently the company’s vice president of research and development, and chief technology officer, from August 1.

Dr Chen has held various management positions since joining ScinoPharm in 1998, and currently holds 10 patents.

Kao-Huei Cheng, chairman of ScinoPharm, said: "Dr. Chen has been a part of the senior management team for over 16 years, playing a key role in ScinoPharm's growth. His scientific breadth and experience in organization leadership will allow us to continually build on the firm API business foundation established thus far while expanding into the injectable and formulation sectors for vertical integration. The Board looks forward to him to lead the company in its next stage of growth."