Strides Pharma warned by US regulator over shredded safety documents

India-based drugmaker Strides Pharma (NSE: STAR) has received a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration, after being caught shredding documents related to quality control.
US FDA inspectors said they found records in the process of being destroyed, and that discarded documents were also retrieved from a garbage can.
The letter, which warns of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) violations at its Puducherry facility, also alleges the firm made inadequate investigations regarding out-of-specification (OOS) test results.
