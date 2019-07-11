Saturday 23 November 2024

Glenmark and Torrent licensing deal for remogliflozin etabonate in India

Pharmaceutical
11 July 2019
glenmark-pharmaceuticals-big

Shares of Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) were up 1.93% at 454.50 rupees this morning after it revealed a non-exclusive sub-licensing agreement with fellow India based Torrent Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500420) to co-market sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, remogliflozin etabonate in India.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, license fees and royalties for the non‐exclusive sub‐license rights from Torrent. Glenmark will manufacture and supply remogliflozin while Torrent will market the drug under its own trademark Zucator in India, the company said in the filing.

In April 2019, Glenmark received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for remogliflozin etabonate after successfully completing Phase‐III clinical trials in which remogliflozin demonstrated good efficacy and safety profile in a head‐to‐head comparison against dapagliflozin.

Subsequently, Glenmark launched remogliflozin indicated in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults under the brand names Remo and Remozen, while Torrent will commercialize remogliflozin under the brand name Zucator.

Moreover, remogliflozin is available at a breakthrough price that is significantly lower and cost-effective over other SGLT‐2 inhibitors available in the country. In fact, remogliflozin is the only SGLT2 inhibitor to be manufactured in India from an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the formulation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
BRIEF—FDA tells Torrent of OAI inspection
14 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
India approves Glenmark's remogliflozin and metformin combo for diabetes
19 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark in second licensing deal for anti-histamine
14 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark Pharma enters US branded dermatology segment
19 December 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze