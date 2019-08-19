Saturday 23 November 2024

India approves Glenmark's remogliflozin and metformin combo for diabetes

Pharmaceutical
19 August 2019
glenmark-pharmaceuticals-big

Shares of Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) were up 2.3% at 369.50 rupees by close of trading, after it revealed that it has received regulatory approval to market a combination of its novel, patent protected and globally-researched sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor remogliflozin etabonate and metformin film coated tablets in India.

The drug is indicated in the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults. Glenmark will commercialize the product under the brand names Remo-M and Remozen-M.

The company had launched remogliflozin as a mono-therapy, at a breakthrough price which is over 50% lower than the existing SGLT2 inhibitors available in India. Prior to the launch of remogliflozin, the average per day therapy cost of SGLT2 inhibitors in India was about 55 rupees ($0.75).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Glenmark and Torrent licensing deal for remogliflozin etabonate in India
11 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues safety warning on SGLT2 inhibitors for diabetes
31 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russian approval for Glenmark's Montlezir
30 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Nitrosamine scare spreads to diabetes drugs in the USA
6 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze