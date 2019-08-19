India approves Glenmark's remogliflozin and metformin combo for diabetes

Shares of Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) were up 2.3% at 369.50 rupees by close of trading, after it revealed that it has received regulatory approval to market a combination of its novel, patent protected and globally-researched sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor remogliflozin etabonate and metformin film coated tablets in India.
The drug is indicated in the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults. Glenmark will commercialize the product under the brand names Remo-M and Remozen-M.
The company had launched remogliflozin as a mono-therapy, at a breakthrough price which is over 50% lower than the existing SGLT2 inhibitors available in India. Prior to the launch of remogliflozin, the average per day therapy cost of SGLT2 inhibitors in India was about 55 rupees ($0.75).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze