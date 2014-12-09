Supernus notified of Par Pharma ANDA filing for Trokendi XR generic

US drugmaker Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) says that, on December 8, 2014, the company received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter from privately-held generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical advising Supernus of the filing by Par of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval for topiramate extended-release capsules, a potential generic version of its antiepileptic drug Trokendi XR.

Supernus is currently reviewing the details of this Notice Letter and intends to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights relating to Trokendi XR. The product is currently protected by five issued patents that expire no earlier than 2027, according to the company.

Law suits have already been entered into with Zydus and Actavis, which Supernus says have also infringed Trokendi patents (The Pharma Letter October 2 and November 11).