Talks to strengthen Sino-Russia pharmaceutical industry cooperation

Generics
6 July 2015

A Russian pharmaceutical delegation, composed of over 50 representatives from more than 20 companies and led by Sergey Tsyb, the deputy director of the Ministry of Industrial and Trade of Russia, attended the recent 2015 CPhI China for the first time. During the exhibition, delegates also conducted a dialogue about pharmaceutical industry.

Mr Tsyb had a discussion with Ms Meng Dongping, the vice president of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) – which co-hosted the exhibitoin, on how to strengthen cooperation on the pharmaceutical industry of the two sides. Mr Tsyb thought highly of the rapid development of China’s pharmaceutical industry, and gave his explanation about how Russia would advance the progress of its local pharmaceutical industry.

He hoped that China and Russia could complement each other’s advantage, strengthen the cooperation in technology, investment and other respects, and realize the transfer from existing stable Sino-Russia pharmaceutical trade to a higher level cooperation on industry.

Ms Meng Dongping pointed out that the further consolidation of Sino-Russia relations offered a great momentum for the cooperation on various areas of both sides. The pharmaceutical industry should be the focus of Sino-Russia industrial sector; the CCCMHPIE would act as the industrial organizer, and conduct multi-tier communication and cooperation with Russia under the direction of relevant governmental departments of China.

