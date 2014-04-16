Teva and Dr Reddy’s latest to launch generic Lunesta in USA

Two more companies have debuted generic versions of the insomnia drug Lunesta (eszopiclone) tablets, marketed by originator USA-based Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo (TYO: 4506).
Today, both Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) have launched their eszopiclone copies, in 1mg, 2mg and 3mg formulations, as did US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), as previously reported.
Lunesta tablets had annual US sales of around $887 million for the 12 months ended January 2014, according to IMS data as of December 2013 quoted by Dr Reddy’s.
