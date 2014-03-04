Teva gains approval for generic Evista in the USA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) says it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its generic equivalent to Evista (raloxifene) Tablets, 60mg, in the USA.
Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, says it was first to file, making the product eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity. Teva will begin shipping the product within the next 30 days.
Osteoporosis drug Evista, which is marketed by US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), had annual sales of around $824 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of December 2013 quoted by Teva.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze