Teva results report increase in sales despite flat generic revenues

Still shaken by the sudden resignation of its chief executive this week, Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, has reported net revenues of $5.1 billion for the third quarter of 2013.
The 2% year on year increase from $4.9 billion in 2012 was due to higher sales of generic medicines in the USA and higher revenues from Teva’s global specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sales to third parties.
Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $1.27 with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84. This beat estimates of $1.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters. Shares closed down 0.6% at $37.09 in New York yesterday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze