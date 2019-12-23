Towa Pharma acquiring Esteve's generics business

Japan’s Towa Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4553) today announced that it will acquire 100% ownership of Pensa Investments, the generics division of the Spanish privately-held pharmaceutical company Esteve.

The purchase price of Pensa will be an all cash deal with an upfront payment of 320 million euros ($354.9 million), in a transaction that is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2020.

By acquiring Pensa, Towa will be able to provide high-quality and value-added generic medicines to patients, not only in Japan but also abroad, by using a manufacturing factory that specializes in pellet preparation in Spain as well as its network of subsidiary companies in Europe and the USA.