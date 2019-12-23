Towa Pharma acquiring Esteve's generics business

Japan’s Towa Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4553) today announced that it will acquire 100% ownership of Pensa Investments, the generics division of the Spanish privately-held pharmaceutical company Esteve.
The purchase price of Pensa will be an all cash deal with an upfront payment of 320 million euros ($354.9 million), in a transaction that is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2020.
By acquiring Pensa, Towa will be able to provide high-quality and value-added generic medicines to patients, not only in Japan but also abroad, by using a manufacturing factory that specializes in pellet preparation in Spain as well as its network of subsidiary companies in Europe and the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze