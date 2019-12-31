MSN Labs wins US approval for generic Uloric

Novadoz Pharmaceuticals has picked up US approval for a generic version of febuxostat, referencing Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TYO: 4502) Uloric.

Novadoz, the USA-based sales and marketing unit for India’s MSN Labs, says it has begun shipping the product in bottles of 30 tablets.

Uloric is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor which is used for treating gout caused by excessive levels of uric acid in the blood. Combined sales for the brand and its generic competitors reached over $400 million in the last 12 months.