Ukraine's Farmak eyes acceleration of foreign expansion

Farmak, the leading Ukrainian drugmaker, plans to accelerate its foreign expansion within the next several years, according to recent statements of some sources close to the company and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.

In recent years, the company, which was founded in 1925 (being one of the oldest pharmaceutical producers in the post-Soviet space), has significantly expanded its operations in foreign markets, particular the Asia Pacific region and the European Union, planning its further development in these markets in years to come.

It is planned that implementation of these plans will be primarily in the form of more active launch of new drugs and the acceleration of its R&D activities.