Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA approves Lupin's generic version of Teva's Seasonique and Taro's Topicort

Generics
15 April 2013

Indian drugmaker Lupin (BSE: 500257) saw its shares gain 2.3% to 659.65 rupees by close of trading on Friday (April 12), when the company said that its US subsidiary has received final approval for its Daysee (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) tablets, from the US Food and Drugs Administration to market a generic version of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) branded contraceptive drug Seasonique. Lupin has already commenced shipping the product, the company said.

Lupin's Daysee tablets are now available in the USA in extended-cycle wallets each containing a 13-week supply of tablets: 84 light blue tablets, each containing 0.15mg of levonorgestrel and 0.03mg of ethinyl estradiol, and 7 mustard tablets, each containing 0.01mg of ethinyl estradiol. The light blue tablets are round, biconvex, film-coated tablets, debossed with "LU" on one side and "V21" on the other side. The mustard tablets are round, biconvex, film-coated tablets debossed with "LU" on one side and "V22" on the other side.

The total US sales for branded and generic of the product stood at $161 million in the year ended December 2012, according to IMS Health data quoted by Lupin. The oral contraceptive market in the USA is valued at around $5 billion and is forecast to be growing at around 8% annually.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze