Valeant to acquire Lithuanian generics firm Sanitas for around 314 million euros

Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX), which was recently spurned in its $5.7 billion bid for USA-based Cephalon, which was snapped up by Teva for $6.8 billion (The Pharma Letter May 3), today announced that it has agreed to acquire Lithuania-based generics drugmaker AB Sanitas (Nasdaq OMX: SAN1L) for about 314 million euros ($444.4 million).
The major shareholders of Sanitas have agreed to sell Valeant 87.2% of the outstanding shares of the firm, with at least 82.6% of the outstanding shares required to be delivered at closing. After the acquisition of this controlling block of shares, Valeant would commence a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining minority interest. The total purchase price is expected to be around 314 million euros in cash, in addition to the assumption of approximately 50 million euros in debt. The exact purchase price shall be calculated and announced at closing.
Sanitas, a publicly-traded specialty pharmaceuticals company based in Kaunas, Lithuania, has a broad branded generics product portfolio consisting of 390 products in nine countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe, primarily Poland, Russia and Lithuania. Sanitas has in-house development capabilities in dermatology, ophthalmology and hospital injectables and a robust pipeline of internally developed and acquired dossiers. Annual revenues for Sanitas are expected to be over 100 million euros in 2011, with a revenue growth rate in the low double digits over the coming years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze