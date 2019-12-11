Zydus launches generic diabetes drug in India

Zydus Cadila, part of India’s Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321), has launched a generic diabetes drug in the Asian country.
The company’s products, Vinglyn (vildagliptin) and Vinglyn M (vildagliptin/metformin) belong to a class of oral anti-diabetic agents, known as DPP4 inhibitors, that can help achieve glycemic control without deterioration in beta cell function.
They will be priced at around one sixth of the price at which the patented vildagliptin was initially launched in India. The reference drug was branded under the names Galvus and Zomelis.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
