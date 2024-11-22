Genetics Institute In Growth Regulator Deal

Genetics Institute is to collaborate with Johns Hopkins University in the USA on the development of growth regulators, including the transforming growth factor-beta family. A joint venture company, MetaMorphix, will be established to manage the program using $3.6 million in seed funding from GI.
The TGF-beta genetic family includes sequences for bone morphogenetic protein (BMP-2 is already in Phase I/II trials at GI) and various other growth and differentiation factors developed at Johns Hopkins. Three isolated genes will go to GI, three will go to MetaMorphix and three will be put into a common pool.
