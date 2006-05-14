Genfit preparing for listing on Paris Bourse

French biotechnology group Genfit is preparing for a listing on the Paris Bourse this fall, according to the company's president, Jean Mouney. Genfit expects to raise "several dozen million euros" on the financial market in one or two phases. The funding will go into R&D programs - there are about 15 in hand - generally in Sanofi-Aventis, Solvay or Servier. Mr Mouney said it was hoped to speed up current clinical trials including one relating to a drug for the treatment of cardio-metabolic risk. The firm's first drug product is expected on the market in between five and eight years' time.