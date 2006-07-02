Genmab's AMG714 demonstrates efficacy in RA study

Danish biotechnology group Genmab AS says that Phase II trials of the fully-human antibody AMG 714, which it is developing under an agreement with USA-based Amgen, show that the product has efficacy in the treatment of patients with active rheumatoid arthritis. The announcement was made at the European League Against Rheumatism conference, held earlier this month in Amsterdam, Holland.

The findings are from a study of the agent in patients with active RA who had failed prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy. Those enrolled were treated with 280mg of the compound or placebo. Analysis of the resulting data showed that 53% of patients treated with AMG714 achieved ARC50, with 14% reaching ARC70, in comparison with 36% and 21% achieving such improvements in the placebo group.