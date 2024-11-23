Genset In Chinese Joint Venture

A letter of intent has been signed by French biotechnology company Genset, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Tang Freres International to form a joint venture, which will collect DNA from related and unrelated individuals affected with common diseases, conduct gene discovery research on the DNA in collaboration with Genset and, eventually, market products based on these discoveries in China.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing is the largest medical institution in China with a network of over 25 research institutes and hospitals.