Genta's Lymphoma Drug Achieves 1st Remission

Genta has announced that the eighth non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patient to be treated in its ongoing G3139 Phase I/IIa trial at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, UK, has achieved a complete response. Additionally, four out of eight evaluable patients have demonstrated clinical and/or biological activity, with no dose-limiting toxicity.

The dose-escalating, open-label study is enrolling patients with advanced disease who have failed prior conventional treatments. Patients are being treated with G3139 for two weeks via subcutaneous infusion. Nine patients have been treated to date, with the most recent group of three patients receiving a dosage 16 times that of the original dose.

The trial is expected to continue until the maximum tolerated dose is determined. G3139 targets the BCL2 gene, which is thought to play an important role in the development of lymphoma and its resistance to chemotherapy and radiation. High levels of BCL2 are associated with a poor clinical prognosis for some lymphoma patients.