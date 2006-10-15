Friday 22 November 2024

Genta unveils long-term Genasense trial data

15 October 2006

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Genta says that data from a Phase III trial of its anticancer agent Genasense (oblimersen sodium), used as a treatment for advanced melanoma, are consistent with trends observed in earlier analyses. The company added that the long-term follow-up results form the basis for a Marketing Authorization Application currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).

Genta said that the trial, which was conducted at 139 sites in nine countries, enrolled 771 patients with advanced forms of the disease. Participants were initially stratified on the basis of their level of the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase, which previous trials have linked to poor treatment outcome. They were then randomized to receive Genasense plus dacarbazine-based chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone.

The results of the 24-month study showed that combined Genasense and DTCI produced an overall response rate of 13.5%, versus 7.5% in the chemotherapy-alone group. The company added that, when LDH levels were taken into account, overall response rate in the combination arm was 17.2%, compared with 9.3% in the group who received dacarbazine treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze