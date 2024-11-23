Genzyme Completes ATIII Trial

Genzyme Transgenics has completed a Phase II trial of its flagshipproduct, recombinant human antithrombin III, which is produced in the milk of transgenic goats. The data show that the product is safe in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting. A Phase III trial is expected to begin next year. Meantime, the company has also signed a second deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop a humanized monoclonal antibody in the milk of transgenic animals for the treatment of psoriasis, organ transplant rejection and certain autoimmune disorders.