GeoVax' vaccine shows AIDS potential

GeoVax Labs, an Atlanta, USA-based biotechnology company, has reported successful results from a preclinical trial using its vaccines for the therapeutic treatment and prevention of AIDS in non-human primates. The data demonstrate the effectiveness of GeoVax' DNA/MVA vaccines in controlling the Simian (SIV) AIDS virus through immune responses raised by the vaccines. These promising data have resulted in preliminary plans to conduct human therapeutic studies.

In this trial, two monkeys were infected with the SIV AIDS virus and then placed on drug therapy. Thereafter, once early drug therapy had temporarily reduced virus levels, the monkeys were vaccinated with the SIV version of the DNA/MVA vaccines. Six weeks after vaccination, drug treatment was discontinued. The SIV virus levels temporarily rose in the vaccinated individuals, but were later "controlled" (reduced to much lower levels) by immune responses raised by the vaccines.

The reduction of virus levels in the blood stream of these AIDS virus-infected, non-human primates has continued for more than a year to date. Vaccination with the GeoVax DNA/MVA vaccines has curtailed the development of AIDS and its associated debilitating effects, resulting in healthy, asymptomatic individuals. The monkeys have gained weight and have not required any additional drug therapy, says GeoVax.