German And French Doctors Strike

Several thousand German medical practices have staged a day of protest against drug budgets imposed under the health service reform. The panel doctors' federation, the KBV, distanced itself from the protest, which closed thousands of practices in several states, and said the budget savings were essential.
What seems to have caused the protest is that so many doctors have exceeded their drug budgets in routine prescribing of reimbursable drugs that they face very high repayment levels. Others said they were not opposed to health service economies but only to making the doctor-patient relationship an instrument of taxation. The KBV puts the 1996 budget at about 35 billion Deutschemarks ($23 billion), with an overshoot of 4 billion marks.
French Strike Call Meanwhile, the CSMF French doctors' organization has urged doctors to strike on December 18 to protest against the Juppe plan to reform the health service and social security. It also said it will hold a "day of contact and reflection with the public" in January to inform patients of the consequences of the Juppe economies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze