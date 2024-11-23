German Doctors Hits 4th Qtr Drug Sales In Budgets Row

German Doctors Hit 4th Qtr Drug Sales In Budgets Row

A fresh cloud has appeared on the German drug market, as doctors reacted with unexpected severity to the new debate over drug budgets. Drugmakers report that November and December sales and profits forecasts have been revised downwards over 20%. Market growth of 7.5% through most of 1996 may be wiped out in the last two months as doctors cut back on prescribing.

Industry sources say 1997 prospects are beginning to look decidedly bleak, with forecasts ranging from stagnation to a decline of 10% in drug sales next year.