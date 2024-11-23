German Doctors Hits 4th Qtr Drug Sales In Budgets Row

German Doctors Hit 4th Qtr Drug Sales In Budgets Row
A fresh cloud has appeared on the German drug market, as doctors reacted with unexpected severity to the new debate over drug budgets. Drugmakers report that November and December sales and profits forecasts have been revised downwards over 20%. Market growth of 7.5% through most of 1996 may be wiped out in the last two months as doctors cut back on prescribing.
Industry sources say 1997 prospects are beginning to look decidedly bleak, with forecasts ranging from stagnation to a decline of 10% in drug sales next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze