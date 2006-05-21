German doctors' strike deepens

The strike of doctors in hospitals and university clinics in Germany over working conditions and pay has widened (Marketletter April 3). A total of 25 university clinics and 14 hospitals are now affected by the action. In an attempt to resolve the crisis, which has affected Germany's health care services for several months, the Marburg medical union (MB) has said it is ready to negotiate, provided the state governments came up with a new offer for a salary increase. Over 10,000 doctors are now believed to be on strike. A German think-tank has estimated at 3.0 billion euros ($3.82 billion) the cost of meeting the strikers' demands.