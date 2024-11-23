German Doctors Urged To Curb Prescribing

The German federation of industrial health funds, the BKK, has urgeddoctors to reduce prescribing and to be more economical. In recent months, it says, Health Minister Horst Seehofer has drastically raised patient charges, yet at the same time the means of controlling soaring drug costs have been softened.
The patient's share of charges in total drug spending will have risen from 9% in 1996 to 20% in 1998, it says. Thus, additional charges on drugs have risen overall from 3 billion marks in 1996 ($1.64 billion) to over 5.5 billion marks in 1997 and will reach 7 billion marks in 1998.
The reason for the increase is the patient charge rise of 1 mark per pack on January 1 this year and a further 5 marks in July last, says the BKK, adding that the use of fixed price level support agreements is now unavoidable. These were originally introduced back in 1989, and the BKK believes they would effectively stabilize prices and save some 3 billion marks.
