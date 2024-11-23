German Drug Industry Growth Is Slowing

German pharmaceutical industry growth in first-half 1995 was not sustained in the second half of the year, and the main drug industry association, the BPI, reports that the pharmacy market only reached 1992 volume sales levels last year.
The BPI adds that the hopes of drug makers that 1995 would see a widespread recovery of drug sales in volume and price terms were not fulfiled. The association gives as reasons for the 1995 situation a marked wave of colds and flu in the spring of 1995, which triggered high first-half sales but also generated a later downturn in prescriptions because of fears among doctors that they would exceed their fixed drug budgets.
Strong DM Impacts Orders A further factor affecting 1995 results was that foreign orders declined compared with 1994, reportedly in reaction to the strong Deutschemark.
