German drug panel backs positive list

The German medical profession's commission on medicines, the AK, haswarned against the possibility that plans to introduce a positive drugs list might founder.

Calling the list an effective counter-measure against irrational prescribing, commission chairman Bruno Muller-Oerlinghausen said that while many doctors prescribe over 1,000 different drugs per quarter, they are insufficiently informed as to their effectiveness. A clear list of target-related drugs would provide more reassurance and independence for doctors in relation to the pharmaceutical industry, he said, adding that this would not jeopardize the quality of the drug supply nor restrict the freedom of doctors to prescribe.

Prof Muller-Oerlinghausen pointed out that the German Doctors' Conference had backed the list and he criticized the campaign being conducted by the pharmaceutical industry association, the BPI, against it.