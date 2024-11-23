Saturday 23 November 2024

German Drugmakers Fear Losses On Italian Market

21 July 1996

German pharmaceutical manufacturers with subsidiaries in Italy see their position on the Italian market threatened by the new cost-cutting measures which came into force as the Marketletter went to press this week (Marketletter July 15).

Under the new decree, the costs of drugs will only be reimbursed by the social security system if the drug companies are prepared to align their prices with the cheapest competing products based on the same active principles. In addition, some 900 products have been removed from the Prontuario, the list of reimbursable products. If none of the drug companies responds to the government's request to lower their prices, an estimated 1,200 products could disappear from the reimbursable sector of the market.

The government's aim is to save about $700 million on the drugs budget, in order to help towards reducing the public-sector deficit and meeting the Maastricht criteria for European monetary union.

