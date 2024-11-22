Friday 22 November 2024

German Funds' 1995 Deficit

6 November 1995

The german public-sector health fund deficit is set to reach 6-7 billion Deutschemarks ($4.2-$5 billion) in 1995, says Eckart Fiedler, director of the main white-collar workers' fund. As the deficit rises, legal limits are being imposed on fund spending, including spending on medicines, to the end of the year, and Mr Fiedler says that before long a rise of 0.3% is likely in premium levels.

The basic principle on which the entire German system currently hangs is that the fixed budgeting introduced under the health reforms excludes a rise in premiums. Fund spending should increase in line with the growth in the level of deductible contributions calculated as a proportion of basic wage rates.

Mr Fiedler says it is obvious that this legislative aim has not been reached. This means that the Bonn government's easing of tax burdens under the latest legislation will be partly undermined by increases in social security costs through 1996.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze