GERMAN HEALTH FEE PLAN BLOCKED

Germany's upper house of parliament has blocked a move by Health Minister Horst Seehofer to introduce a general regulation which would have the effect of cutting treatment fees for health service doctors.
An upper house committee has recommended rejecting the proposal on the grounds that it would lead to a rise in health service costs for the federal states, and that it would undermine the efforts to achieve stability in health fund spending, since the funds' spending budget for outpatient treatment would be increased by about 600 million Deutschemarks ($359 million). Fees for individual medical services would, however, fall in most cases.
The states also objected to the fact that drugs with patents registered after 1992 would no longer be included in the fixed-price support regime.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze