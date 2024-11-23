German Health Fund Spending Down

German Health Minister Horst Seehofer has said that health fundspending has declined since mid-1997 because of higher patient contributions to the cost of their own health care. The Health Ministry has not announced any figures, but says that health spending had to fall to ensure proper health care for the whole population.

Meantime, the private-patient treatment fees of German doctors would be cut by 20% if an initiative to change to fees regulations by the upper house of parliament goes through. Pressure for a change is coming from the state governments.