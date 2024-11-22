German Health Funds

It is far too early to think of reducing health insurance premiums in Germany, according to Eckard Fiedler, the head of the supplementary funds, the EK. He noted that in the first nine months of 1994, EK fund spending had risen by 6.1% against a rise of only 2.4% in basic wage rates on which fund income is dependent.
Moreover, new burdens faced the health funds in the form of the planned 10% increase in fees for out-patient operations, he said, adding that the effect of the "dramatic increase" in the number of panel doctors to around 10,000 was "incalculable," along with the end of the moratorium on drug price rises due end-1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze