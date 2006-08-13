German health reform fund to launch mid-2008

The tax-supported fund from which the German health funds (Krankenkassen) would draw a significant proportion of their future income will be launched in July 2008, under the coalition government's health reform package.

The health funds have sharply criticized the subsidized fund, although both the center-right Christian Democratic Union and Ulla Schmidt, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Health Minister have voiced strong support for the reform measure.

New fund aims to curb "endemic" cost rises