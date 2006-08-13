German health reform fund to launch mid-2008

The tax-supported fund from which the German health funds (Krankenkassen) would draw a significant proportion of their future income will be launched in July 2008, under the coalition government's health reform package.
The health funds have sharply criticized the subsidized fund, although both the center-right Christian Democratic Union and Ulla Schmidt, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Health Minister have voiced strong support for the reform measure.
New fund aims to curb "endemic" cost rises
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze