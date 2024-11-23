German Pharma Imports Rising

Pharmaceutical imports into Germany went up 21.4% in the first quarter of 1994 compared with a decline of 0.8% in the like, 1993 quarter. Exports of drug products rose 10.5% in the first quarter over the same, year-earlier quarter.
Total exports in 1993 were worth 13.9 billion Deutschemarks ($8.8 billion) while imports were valued at 7.5 billion marks ($4.75 billion).
The drug industry association, the BPI, says the growth in imports this year is notable, although no clear reasons for import growth have yet been advanced. The growth in drug imports is mainly in drug intermediates, and so to some extent reflects the switch of production abroad by German drug groups.
