German pharma shifting promo focus to patients

Almost two-thirds of German drugmakers will shift their promotionalstrategy to individual patients and drop their focus on doctors over the next three years, says a study by Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, reported by Bloomberg News.
At present, just 34% of the firms target patients, and because German law permits television advertising for over-the-counter treatments only, they will have to use indirect advertising such as public relations campaigns that provide information about diseases, says the study. Company vice president Rolf Badenhoop said that, as drug firms have only promoted OTCs directly to the public, it would be a challenge to develop a campaign for prescription medicines.
