German pharmacists choose Carmel's PhaSeal for hazardous drug handling

Carmel Pharma, the German manufacturer of the PhaSeal hazardous drug-handling system, has announced a cooperation agreement with VZA, the country's association of retail pharmacies, that specialize in cytotoxic drug preparation. The deal means that VZA's 200 members across Germany will implement the PhaSeal system.

Peter Eberwein, the VZA chairman, said: "it was natural to choose PhaSeal, the only documented system for handling hazardous drugs, as our partner." The product is marketed and sold in more than 30 countries, according to Carmel.