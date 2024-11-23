German Pharmacists Protest Mail-Order

The German pharmacists' federation, the ABDA, has protested against the delivery of drugs by mail order, especially via the Internet.

ABDA president Klaus Stuerzbecher said the availability of prescription-only drugs through the Internet undermined the prescription system. He criticized the German Post Office for setting up a department, designated Postmed, which provided a favorable source of drug advertising but whose activities run counter to German law, and urged the federal minister for the postal services to ban this activity.