Friday 22 November 2024

German reform "Cost 9,300 Jobs"

7 November 1994

The German health reform in the final phase represented by the health structure law has cost the country's drug industry 9,300 jobs, estimates the german drug industry association, the BPI. BPI president Hans Ruediger Vogel said that in 1994, two years after the new legislation was introduced, drug sales had risen 6.1%, but the level of 1991 had not yet been regained, and the job cuts had left only 117,906 pharmaceutical industry jobs in Germany.

Speaking at a Dresden seminar, Prof Vogel said that the political framework created by the narrow majority for the Kohl government, and the stronger influence of the Social Democrats in the parliamentary upper house, meant "nothing would happen" in social and health policy until the government changes. On health spending, he said health fund spending could be reduced significantly through savings in the hospital sector, but the Social Democrats had a vested interest in the hospital sector workforce, and he thought that it would be the drug industry which would continue to bear the brunt of savings measures.

The BPI has meanwhile been supported by pharmacists' organizations in rejecting the funds' call for more savings by setting up pharmacies as drug distributors and allowing direct delivery of drugs from medical practices. Prof Vogel said the current tripartite division between manufacturer, wholesaler and pharmacist worked for drug safety and protection of consumer interests, adding that the Bonn government has also rejected the proposal.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze