German Storm Over Pharmacy Prices Move

German pharmacists are enraged at moves by the federal states' healthministers to put drug supplies to nursing and care homes for the elderly on the same footing as supplies to the hospital sector. They say the result will be cheaper drugs for nursing home patients, and pharmacists losing market share.
German ex-pharmacy drug prices are controlled through the drug price regulation, which fixes the margins for wholesalers and pharmacists starting from the ex-factory price. However, this does not apply to the hospitals and clinics sector, so drugs in these establishments are supplied at a lower price than in the pharmacies.
The Health Committee of the Parliamentary Upper House, to which the state health ministers belong, has recommended a change in the law following proposals from Berlin and some other states. These suggest that hospital pharmacies would supply drugs to patients who had been treated by hospital doctors on an out-patient basis. Also, under a Bavarian proposal, patients released from clinics would obtain final-phase treatment drugs from the hospital or clinic. Finally, nursing homes would be treated on the same basis as hospitals in relation to drug supply.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze