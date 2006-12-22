IonGate Biosciences, a Germany-based screening technology firm, has launched a partnership with the country's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to develop SURFE2R, a proprietary technology platform for the investigation of transporter proteins, over a three-year period.
IonGate described the purpose of the research program as a biological mechanism for the elimination of drugs and their metabolites. The firm said: "there is strong interest from the pharmaceutical industry to assess this biological mechanism in a quantitative way in order to evaluate the elimination and safety profile of compounds in preclinical development."
Thiemo Gropp, IonGate's chief executive, said: "we are delighted to participate in this competence network which brings functional, bioinformatic and genomic expertise together to create a unique toolset for rapid preclinical screening of pharmacological compounds." Dr Gropp added that, "ultimately, this toolset will speed up the drug development process and increase drug safety by reducing and predicting side effects."
