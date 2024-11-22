Germany's Degussa 9 months results

- Germany's Degussa Group, a dealer in metals and manufacturers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, posted results for the nine months to June 30, 1995, that showed sales up 3% to 10.5 billion Deutschemarks ($7.3 billion) and income before taxes of 281 million marks, a rise of 51% on the like, year-earlier period. Sales in the pharmaceutical sector were down 1% to 1.63 billion marks, which, according to the group, was due to the effect of lower gold quotations on its dental business. Without the precious metal influences, the group says that sales would have risen by 2%. In addition, the Asta Medica Group recorded sales that were significantly higher than the like, 1994 period.
